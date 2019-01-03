‘Hamildrop’ featuring Obama charts on Billboard R&B

(CNN) - Former President Barack Obama is a featured performer on the song “One Last Time (44 remix),” which debuted on Billboard’s Hot R&B songs chart at No. 22.
The song was released late last month by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator of the hit Broadway musical “Hamilton.”
It’s a collaboration between “Hamilton” cast member Christopher Jackson and gospel musician Bebe Winans.
Obama delivers George Washington’s farewell address in the song.
According to Nielsen music, the song had 307,000 on-demand U.S. streams and 9,000 downloads sold during the week that ended Dec. 27.
The release is one of several “Hamildrops” that raise money for different nonprofit organizations
