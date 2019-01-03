More Rain on the Way Tonight!

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Another in a long line of storm systems will bring rain to the Valley again tonight and early Friday, so we will once again watch for some flooding possibilities in spots for an area that is already waterlogged. The good news is, we have some big weather improvements on tap as we get you set for the weekend and early next week. Look for sunshine to return Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s on Saturday and mid to upper 60s on Sunday. Conditions will stay dry on Monday as clouds increase, but another front will pass by on Tuesday. This one looks lacking in moisture, so I'm only including a 10% coverage of showers in the forecast before we dry back out again by the middle and end of next week. Another system late next week may bring a better coverage of rain, but we have plenty of time to keep an eye on that one before it gets here!