New Warren Williams Homes exhibition on display at Columbus Museum

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A new exhibition that shares stories, images, and other objects from those who have lived in the community over the years is on display at the Columbus Museum.
The Making Conversation with Warren Williams Homes gives residents a chance to create their own narratives to combat negative perceptions and stereotypes.
“It’s about being good neighbors and looking at what we have in common and sharing those stories---that this is a neighborhood with a proud history in Columbus just like any other,” said Rebecca Bush curator of history at the Columbus Museum. “We found that’s what the residents really want to share and want everyone else to know that they’re proud of their community.”
The museum is also looking for area artists to create a public installation for Warren Williams Homes and the is still accepting applications from artists regarding the exhibition.
The next phase of this project will be the commissioning of a public art installation that will be installed in the Warren Williams neighborhood.
For more information on how to apply to be considered for an opportunity, artists can visit columbusmuseum.com.
