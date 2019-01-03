New year begins with Romney, Trump at odds

(CNN) - Thursday marks the start of a new era for the Trump administration. The Democratic Party takes over the house, with Nancy Pelosi returning as speaker.
Trump said he isn’t backing down from his demand of $5 billion for the border wall, and this battle is keeping the government in a partial shutdown.
As this stalemate continues, Sen.-elect Mitt Romney, R-UT, a high-profile Republican, said both in print and in a TV interview that he has issues with Trump.
“It was very much my hope that he would rise to the occasion, rise to the mantle of the office. I don’t think he’s followed through on that front the way he’s followed through on some of his other promises,” Romney said.
Romney, who previously received endorsements from Trump, wrote an op-ed Tuesday in the Washington Post that took a few swipes at the president.
“The Charlottesville response by the president was something that gave me great concern. The support for Roy Moore in the Senate race was something I was very, very concerned about, his attack on the media,” Romney said.
In 2017, Trump received backlash from what some considered a tepid response to a violent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, VA, that left one woman, a counterprotester, dead.
The president said he’s hoping to bridge a gap with Romney. “I just hope he’s going to be a team player.” Trump said.
Romney said he agrees with some Trump administration policies, including the border wall.
One person who took issue with Romney’s op-ed was Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel, who also happens to be Romney’s niece.
In a statement, she called the comments “disappointing and unproductive.”
