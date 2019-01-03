Official portrait of GA Gov. and Mrs. Deal unveiled in State Capitol

ATLANTA, GA (WTVM) - The official portrait of Georgia Governor Nathan Deal and his wife, Sandra Deal, has been unveiled at the State Capitol.
The portrait, painted by Thomas Nash, will be put on display outside the governor’s office on the Capitol’s second floor.
The portrait is equal parts beautiful and symbolic as many items in the portrait symbolize significant achievements from his time in office.
“We should all be mindful that the accomplishments of the last eight years are not something I did alone,” said Deal. “No single office or person should seek credit for such efforts. All of the things symbolized in this portrait were made possible by unsung heroes who had important roles in bringing various initiatives to fruition, and for that I am truly thankful. So many people are a part of this portrait, as we are all committed to furthering the gains we have made, and we are all dedicated to a stronger economy, better opportunities through education and a state that values justice. I am indeed proud of what we have achieved, together, these last eight years.”
The symbols in the portrait include:
- The scales of justice representing Deal’s leadership on criminal justice reforms
- A toy car representing economic development, including several motor vehicle companies locating major operations in Georgia
- An apple on top of a children’s book symbolizing education investments and Mrs. Deal’s visits to schools across the state
- A copy of Mrs. Deal’s book “Memories of the Mansion” that details the history of the Governor’s Mansion
- A construction crane representing the ongoing construction of a new judicial complex
Gov. and Mrs. Deal were joined by chief of staff Chris Riley and House Speaker David Ralston for the unveiling ceremony.
Deal has served as the governor of Georgia since 2011. He will be succeeded by Brian Kemp who will take office on Jan. 14, 2019.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.