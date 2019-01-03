Official portrait of GA Gov. and Mrs. Deal unveiled in State Capitol

“We should all be mindful that the accomplishments of the last eight years are not something I did alone,” said Deal. “No single office or person should seek credit for such efforts. All of the things symbolized in this portrait were made possible by unsung heroes who had important roles in bringing various initiatives to fruition, and for that I am truly thankful. So many people are a part of this portrait, as we are all committed to furthering the gains we have made, and we are all dedicated to a stronger economy, better opportunities through education and a state that values justice. I am indeed proud of what we have achieved, together, these last eight years.”