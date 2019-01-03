Pelosi expected to regain House Speaker role as new Congress sworn in

WASHINGTON, DC (Gray News) – The 116th Congress is being sworn in Thursday, establishing a new balance of power in Washington and giving 2020 presidential hopefuls a chance to prove their bona fides.
Among the first issues to take on will be partial government shutdown that’s stretched on for nearly two weeks. With Democrats taking control of the House of Representatives and Republicans maintaining their majority in the Senate, it’s unclear how or when Congress will reach a compromise.
It could start with a handful of spending bills that Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), the presumptive House speaker, plans to pass Thursday – but that’s of course yet to be seen.
The November midterms gave the Democrats 235 seats in the House, with Republicans holding 199 – with one seat in North Carolina still undecided due to an election fraud investigation – breaking the Republican hold on power in the lower chamber.
The House has an especially diverse freshman class, including 29-year-old Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), the youngest woman ever elected to Congress.
Rep.-elects Deb Haaland (D-NM) and Sharice Davids (D-KS) will become the first Native American women to serve in Congress, and Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) will be the first Muslim women to serve.
The Democrats are expected to use their power to put a check on the White House, including possible investigations into the Trump administration and into President Donald Trump himself.
Meanwhile, the Republicans picked up a net gain of two Senate seats in the midterms, giving them a 53-47 majority.
Among the Senate newcomers are former Florida Gov. Rick Scott, who won a bitterly contested race against incumbent Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson, and Mitt Romney, the 2012 Republican nominee for president and former governor of Massachusetts, who was elected from Utah.
Arizona’s first female senators, Democrat Kyrsten Sinema and Republican Martha McSally, will also start work Thursday. McSally, who lost to Sinema in 2018, was appointed to the seat held by the late John McCain.
Overall, the new Congress will have more female legislators than ever before.
Standing in the way of ending the partial government shutdown is Trump’s demand for $5 billion to fund a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, which has left hundreds of thousands of federal workers without pay.
Trump and congressional leaders met at the White House on Wednesday to discuss possible solutions to the impasse, but ended the meeting where they started, with Democratic leaders declining to fund the wall and the president refusing to budge on his demands.
Aside from achieving formerly routine fiscal goals, the 116th session will allow 2020 challengers to Trump to essentially audition for the job of chief executive.
A handful of Democratic senators could challenge Trump in his 2020 reelection bid. New Jersey’s Cory Booker, California’s Kamala Harris, Minnesota’s Amy Klobuchar and New York’s Kirsten Gillibrand are possible contenders.
Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, of Vermont, might try again after failing to win the 2016 Democratic nomination, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts, announced Monday that she’s forming an exploratory committee to run in 2020.
