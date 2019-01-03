POSITIVE PARENTING: Napping Matters

After all the running around, a nap may not only rest their bodies, but it may also do wonders for their memories. Neuroscientists at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst showed 49 preschoolers pictures of faces and told the kids if that person was nice or mean. Later on, the kids were tested to see if they remembered seeing those faces. One test was right after the kids were shown faces, then four to five hours later, and the third time was the next day. After the first test, half the kids took a nap while the others played. The researchers found that during the third testing session, the kids who took a nap the day before outperformed the kids that didn’t.