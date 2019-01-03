Troy police searching for missing man

TROY, AL (WSFA) - The Troy Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.
Woodrow Gregory McClain, 65, was last seen at Troy Health and Rehab around 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. He was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and grey sweatpants and is described as being 6 foot and 170 pounds.
McClain may be suffering from a condition that may impair his judgement, He also is known to suffer from seizures ALEA says.
If anyone has information on his whereabouts, please contact the Troy Police Department at 334-403-0199 or call 911.
