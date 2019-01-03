Trump, in surprise media conference, argues for border wall as shutdown continues

(Gray News) - President Donald Trump reinforced his position in the ongoing battle over the partial government shutdown on Thursday, making an impromptu appearance in the White House Press Room flanked by Border Patrol agents.
The president spoke briefly at the media conference, which was announced just moments before by Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, saying he feels he has popular backing for a border wall.
“We need protection in our country,” Trump said. “We’re going to make it good. The people in our country want it. I have never had so much support as I have had in the last week over my stance for border security, for border control, and for, frankly, the wall or the barrier.”
The president has held firm in his demand for $5.7 billion in funds for a wall.
Democrats have rejected that. Their offers have included only extending existing levels of funding for the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees border operations.
Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-CA, who took the reins as Speaker of the House on Thursday, has proposed passing funding for eight other departments that have closed under the shutdown while the president and Democrats continue to negotiate border spending.
Trump congratulated Pelosi at the start of his press conference and said there were “a lot of things we can get done together.”
“I think it’s going to work out, it’s going to be different than a lot of people are thinking,” he said.
Trump left the briefing without taking questions.
After, a post was made to his Instagram account, featuring a meme of the president evoking the television show “Game of Thrones,” with the words, “The Wall is Coming.”
The impasse has shuttered nine federal agencies, including the Departments of State and Justice along with Homeland Security, since Dec. 22.
It has affected roughly 800,000 federal employees, who have been furloughed or, if their responsibilities have been deemed essential, are working without pay.
