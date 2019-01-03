UPDATE: Suspect wanted in Columbus for armed robbery at Synovus Bank

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A suspect is wanted in Columbus for armed robbery at a bank Thursday morning.
The robbery January 3 at Synovus Bank on River Road at around 11:30 a.m.
Police say the suspect walked in bank demanding money, but left before officers arrived. Photos of the suspect have been released.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect or regarding the case is asked to contact the Columbus Police Department Robbery/Assault Division at 706-653-3400 or 706-225-4261.
