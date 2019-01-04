Americus Police investigating multiple shootings

AMERICUS, GA (WALB) - Americus Police are investigating a string of shootings that left multiple people hurt.
The first happened New Year’s Day around 7:45 p.m. on Ashby Street.
According to an initial report, a 17-year-old told police he was walking down the street, when a car drove past him.
He said he heard four gunshots, and was shot in the buttocks.
The teen has been released from the hospital.
The second shooting, also on New Years Day, happened a little before 10 p.m., on the 700 block of Beale Street.
One woman was hurt and multiple houses had bullet holes, according to an initial incident report.
Witnesses said they heard multiple gunshots, one saying he knew right away they weren’t fireworks.
The woman shot has also been released from the hospital.
No arrests have been made in these cases.
Anyone with information on these cases is asked to call the Americus Police Department at (229) 924-3677.
