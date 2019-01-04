City of Auburn finishing up second phase of new recycling cart rollout

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The second phase of the single-stream recycling cart rollout is almost done in Auburn. The rainy weather delayed delivery, but the city said all participating residents who have yet to receive their carts should expect to receive them by the end of January.
This is the second rollout of new carts after Auburn began single-stream recycling in 2017. They are switching to new 95-gallon blue recycling carts.
Single-stream recycling means that citizens can now place all recyclables into one container. This includes:
- Aluminum cans
- Flattened cardboard
- Paper: all types including junk mail, envelopes, magazines, newspapers, office paper, etc.
- Plastic: #1 through #7, including plastic bottles and food containers; no toys
- Steel/tin cans
However, the city recycling still cannot accept glass, plastic bags, plastic straws, Styrofoam or any other material.
The City of Auburn encourages people to join in the new system because it is more convenient for the recycler plus it is cheaper and more efficient for the city.
Photo courtesy of City of Auburn Facebook.
