Columbus NAACP holds 44th Annual Freedom Fund Banquet

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - On Friday, Columbus residents gathered at the the historic Convention and Trade Center for the 44th Annual Freedom Fund Banquet hosted by The Columbus Branch of the NAACP.
Founded in 1909, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is the nation’s oldest and largest civil rights organization.
This year’s keynote speaker was Roslyn M. Brock, Chairman Emeritus of the National Board of Directors for the NAACP. Brock made history in 2010 when she became the youngest person to be elected Chairman of the Board. Only three women have preceded her in this illustrious position.
“As newly elected officers and committee members we are excited about this opportunity to build upon the foundation that has been laid by those in service before us, and to expand the work that has been done to transform opportunities for generations to come,” said newly elected local President Rev. Dr. L.K. Pendleton.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.