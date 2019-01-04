Columbus paramedics recognized after resuscitating dogs during house fire

Columbus paramedics recognized after resuscitating dogs during house fire
Bryant Register and Kevin Pate
By Alex Jones | January 4, 2019 at 3:37 PM EST - Updated January 4 at 3:39 PM

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Two Columbus paramedics are being recognized by Piedmont Columbus Regional after saving two dogs during a house fire as January’s First Friday Heroes.

Bryant Register with EMS Care Ambulance and Kevin Pate with Care Ambulance were on the scene of a fully engulfed house fire in North Columbus.

Firefighters were able to rescue the family and their pets.

Register and Pate were then able to resuscitate the two dogs, saving their lives.

The dogs were taken to Auburn University Veterinary Clinic for further treatment.

Leave your congratulations in the comments below for our January #FirstFridayHeroes Bryant Register with EMS Care...

Posted by Piedmont Columbus Regional on Friday, January 4, 2019

Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.