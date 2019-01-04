Community comes together to remember legendary Dinglewood cook, Lieutenant

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Many across the Fountain City are coming together to remember a Columbus legend who said his final goodbye on Wednesday, Jan. 2 by getting another taste of Lieutenant’s impact.
Customers at Dinglewood Pharmacy say this is not only a sad time, but also a tough time for those all over Columbus.
Because he is known as Lieutenant to many across Columbus, one would think that he served his country in military, but he served his community in a different way by serving his customers.
“He was an incredible person, always had a smile on his face,” says customer Colt Miley. “One of those joyful guys. His smile was contagious.”
His world-famous scramble dogs are still enjoyed by many across the Chattahoochee Valley to this day.
“When I was in the Navy for 21 years, one of the first things I did when I came back was I got a scramble dog from Dinglewood,” says Superior Court Judge Gil McBride.
87-year-old Charles “Lieutenant” Stevens passed away from natural causes at Piedmont Columbus Regional.
According to Muscogee County Chief Deputy Freeman Worley, Stevens had cardiac arrest during a dialysis treatment.
Stevens served as a legend across Columbus through his 56 years at Dinglewood Pharmacy with the creation of his scramble dog.
“It’s not just how it affects the community but just how it affects individuals,” said customer Billy Lynes. “A lot of people will miss a source of kindness and warmth in their life because that’s what he was to a lot of people.”
Dinglewood Pharmacy has been around since 1918, but customers and those who met the Lieutenant say his legacy will go on forever in the Fountain City.
Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.