Deadline approaching for residents living at Fort Benning Estates to vacate the property

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Residents at Fort Benning Estates in Columbus say they are trying to get assistance finding a place to live, or at least find a place to store their belongings before they’re forced to vacate the property.
“Everybody has to be out of here by 11:59 tonight. Everything must go,"said resident Artaga Murphy on Thursday.
When the clock strikes midnight, residents will have to go. A sign was placed on the property Dec. 12 deeming the mobile home park unsafe and unfit.
“Leaking, no power, no hot water out here for certain people, it’s been a chaos out here for us”said Murphy.
While time is whining down, residents say they are afraid because they are still trying to figure out their next move.
“It’s really hard. A lot of people don’t even know where they’re going to go,”said resident Preston Suggs.
“It’s frustrating because for some people that don’t have cars, like we don’t, have nowhere else to go,”said resident Flora Powell.
Pat Frey with United Way says 31 households reached out for assistance. Six are now housed and about 25 others are still in limbo.
“Unfortunately, there are people who have initial contact and we have not been able to reach them. Either phones are not working, even when we go out on location we cannot find them,” said Frey.
Frey says they do a full assessment of each household and often times residents struggle to answer tough financial questions.
“I Know I will make something happen for myself, can’t just be dependent on anybody,”said Suggs
Renters were given three weeks to find a home and are now faced with a few hours to find a place to live in an unfortunate situation.
