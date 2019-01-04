Former Columbus man named among Forbes’ 30 Under 30 for fighting opioid crisis

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A former Columbus man has earned one of the nation’s top honors being named part of Forbes' 30 under 30.
Gautam Chebrolu, a 2013 graduate of Columbus High School, and his business partner, Yossuf Albanawi, were named to the list as part of the Social Entrepreneurs category.
Chebrolu and Albanawi are fighting the opioid crisis with their company Pilleve.
Pilleve fights addiction through early intervention in a secure pill dispenser.
Patients are prescribed their medication in a Pilleve bottle and use an app to receive the pills after inputting pain levels, mood and side effects.
The app also tracks behavioral patterns in real time and sends it to healthcare providers who are notified if an increase in the number of pills a patient is taking more than prescribed.
Pilleve is looking to expand its pilot with the largest pain clinic in Maryland into California, Massachusetts and Georgia in 2019, according to Forbes.
