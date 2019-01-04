Friday marks three years since Upatoi family was brutally murdered

By Jasmine Agyemang | January 4, 2019 at 9:31 AM EST - Updated January 4 at 9:38 AM

UPATOI, GA (WTVM) – It has been three years since the gruesome homicide in Upatoi.

On Jan. 4, 2016, three generations of a Upatoi family were brutally murdered.

On that Monday morning the bodies of Gloria Short, her teenage son Caleb Short and granddaughter Gianna Lindsay were all found by Robert Short who was the husband, father and grandfather.

Three suspects were arrested in the following month of the killings.

Jervarvery Tapley, Raheam Gibson and Rufus Burks were all arrested for several charges including murder. They were convicted in 2018.

