Guilty plea in federal state house bribery case

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Friday morning, Trina Healthcare CEO Ford Gilbert pleaded guilty to conspiracy to bribe a state legislator.
Gilbert was indicted in April along with former Rep. Jack Williams, lobbyist Marty Connors and later former Rep. Randy Davis.
Prosecutors accused Gilbert of coming up with a plan to push a bill through the Alabama Legislature in 2016 that would require Blue Cross to cover the treatments to benefit his clinics.
He allegedly paid House Majority Leader Micky Hammon to help with the bill and hired Connors to act as a lobbyist.
Hammon and Connors then allegedly recruited Williams, the former chairman of the Commerce and Small Business Committee, to hold a public hearing on the bill.
Connors and Williams knew about the payments to Hammon, according to federal authorities.
The indictment cites Davis received things of value to pressure other members of the House, amend a bill that had already been introduced in the 2016 session, and testify before a committee in favor of Trina Health.
Following Friday’s hearing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Ross says he was pleased with the outcome of Gilbert’s case.
“As We all viewed Mr. Gilbert at the top of the pyramid as being the most culpable person here,” Ross stated. “He came into Alabama, betrayed the trust of the business community that welcomed him in, attempted to bribe our legislators and attempted to turn the state government into a vehicle to accomplish his own business purposes. We are very excited about making him a convicted felon today.”
Gilbert could face a five year prison sentence and monetary fines.
“It was a heart wrenching decision for our client who is 71-years-old," stated Gilbert’s attorney Richard Jaffe. “In the end we decided it was best for him to accept the responsibility that he has accepted and work out this resolution.”
Ross confirmed Connors and Davis' cases have not been adjuacated, but are not expected to go to trial later this month. He couldn't comment further.
Williams signed a pretrial diversion agreement in November. If he successfully completes the diversionary period, his charges will be dismissed
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.