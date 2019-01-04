‘Justice was served’: Man who attacked Brooklyn deli worker over breakfast sandwich arrested

NEW YORK (WPIX/CNN) - A New York man who attacked a deli worker over a breakfast sandwich was arrested Thursday, police said.
The video of Edilberto Burgos, 24, attacking the deli worker on Nov. 25 went viral.
Burgos faces charges of second-degree assault and second-degree menacing, police said.
“Make my cinnamon toasted raisin bagel with bacon, egg and cheese,” Burgos sacreams in the video. “I don’t want to listen. Make my (expletive) right now! Make my (expletive) right now!”
But the yelling, screaming and throwing of items at the cook inside the deli was just too much for the staff and police to ignore.
"I mean, sometimes you get hangry. Violence is inexcusable but I can see how that kind of thing can happen," said Fergus Burnett, a New York resident.
"Justice was served, for the bacon, egg and cheese man," said Dave Treut who lives in New York.
The deli worker in question declined to talk to local media but others were willing.
“He wasn’t going to die of hunger,” said Junior Andon. “He could have waited for a few more minutes.”
The assaulted employee was treated at a hospital for bruising and swelling.
