The last of the rain almost behind us!

Finally, after any remaining clouds move out tomorrow morning, the weekend will greet us with sunny, dry skies and cooler mornings. Expects highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s into early next week. A weak front pushing through on Tuesday may bring us a few meager showers on Tuesday, but other than that, the pattern next week looks much drier than in recent weeks. We may even drop down into the 30s in the mornings by mid-week as colder air sinks down into the Valley, but we’ll fine-tune that forecast for you in the days ahead. So get outside this weekend and soak up some sunshine!