Local animal shelters full, need community’s help

LEE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - The Lee County Humane Society is at maximum capacity and is offering adoption specials to help find these pets a furever home.
“We have over 100 animals in the building, so we are also running an adoption special to start off 2019. $19 adoptions for all pets in the building that are fixed," said Lee County Humane Society Foster Director Bailey Ray.
Animal overpopulation is also occurring outside of the Lee County Humane Society. Officials from both the Macon County Humane Society and the Lake Martin Animal Shelter say they are seeing a similar problem.
“We were overpopulated long before Christmas,” said Macon County Humane Society Director Susan Allen.
“In all honesty, it’s been a consistent full capacity to the point where we actually have to do what we call reservations. We do intakes on schedule days,” said Lake Martin Animal Shelter Managing Director Mia Chandler.
Due to the overcrowding, officials at all locations say there are several ways the community can get involved. Each shelter is asking the community to donate food. Purina brand is preferred. Officials say they’d also appreciate towels and bedding.
All shelters are also encouraging people to foster animals.
They say that owning a pet is a long-term commitment and recommend fostering an animal to see if you are ready to become a permanent pet parent.
Shelter officials also recommend getting your pet spayed or neutered to help cut down on stray animals.
