Piedmont Columbus Regional hosts nurse residency graduation

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Several nurse residents were recognized Friday for graduating from Piedmont Columbus Regional’s resident program.
28 nurse residents were honored during a ceremony where they were given their final certificates of completion.
The 12-month program is designed for new nurses who have less than one year of experience as they transition in to their first professional year of nursing.
"We're looking at things like making an impact in nurse satisfaction, quality of care, and certainly we're looking at an impact on recruitment and retention,” said Cary Burcham, vice president and chief nursing officer at Piedmont. We want to attract the best talents from graduates of nursing programs across the country to come join our organization, and then we want to retain that talent."
The program is made up of different projects that challenge the residents with difficult situations like time management and communication skills.
