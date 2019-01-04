Road debris crashes through windshield, nearly hitting driver’s face

ASHEVILLE, NC (WLOS/CNN) - A driver said he’s lucky to be alive after a piece of road debris smashed through his windshield while he was driving.
The debris flew through his vehicle, barely missing him and his young daughter.
"It was just a normal day, you know," Greg Henson said.
He was driving to Asheville with his 3-year-old daughter in the back seat.
“It was raining, obviously, so, you know, being extra careful and, I don’t know, cruising along,” Hanson said.
He was driving over a bridge on I-40 west near exit 55.
“I noticed debris in the road and was hoping somebody wouldn’t hit it, and then somebody hit it. Either the front or back tire caught just like the edge of it, and that kind of like catapulted it up in the air,” Hanson said.
The debris went right into Henson’s windshield, coming within inches of hitting his face.
“It would have if it hadn’t hit the roof.” Hanson said. “I felt, I couldn’t really see because there was so much glass dust and stuff, but I could feel the breeze coming through the windshield.”
His daughter is OK after the incident.
“She was fine. She was shielded mainly because she was directly behind me, so all the glass hit me and missed her, just minor cuts and scrapes, glass dust and stuff on the face," Hanson said. "My daughter had a little nick on her cheek from passing glass. But that was it.”
Henson said it was a reflector or lane marker that broke off and was in the middle of the road.
“It very well could’ve ended my life,” he said. “I mean, an inch lower and it would’ve gone through the windshield and into my face. I’ve been through some crazy things in my life, but I’ve never had that happen.”
