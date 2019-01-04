Second man charged in connection with Americus woman’s death

AMERICUS, GA (WALB) - Americus Police have charged another man with murder in connection with the death of a woman.
Brian Eric Clark, 33, has been charged with felony murder.
On December 19, Americus Police responded to a residence in the 700 block of Wheatley Street to a reported unconscious person.
Officers found Tiffany Marie Matice, 27, dead from an apparent drug overdose.
After an investigation, police arrested and charged Michael Eugene Newell, 31, with felony murder for felonious actions that led to the death of Matice. Clark is the second person to be charged in connection with Matice’s death.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing and additional charges may be pending.
Anyone with additional information related to this investigation is asked to call the Americus Police Department at 229-924-3677 or after business hours at 229-937-9011.
