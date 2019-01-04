The Sun Will Come Out...

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - After a long absence, the sun will be making a return to the forecast for the weekend and parts of next week as well. Saturday will be a day with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s, while we will warm to the mid to upper 60s by Sunday. On Monday, clouds will increase out ahead of another front that will approach the area, but highs will stay near the 70 degree mark - well above average for early January.
Going into Tuesday the next storm system will be moving through, but at this point I am only including a 10% coverage of showers - with most folks staying dry along with a mostly cloudy sky. This won’t be a big rain event (most won’t see any anyway) and it won’t cause any problems with additional flooding. On Wednesday, cooler air arrives, and we will see temperatures returning to seasonal averages across the area with plenty of sunshine. Thursday and Friday of next week the clouds will be on the increase, and our next decent chance for rain should come by NEXT Saturday. Have a great weekend!
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast- http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.