The Sun Will Come Out...

Going into Tuesday the next storm system will be moving through, but at this point I am only including a 10% coverage of showers - with most folks staying dry along with a mostly cloudy sky. This won’t be a big rain event (most won’t see any anyway) and it won’t cause any problems with additional flooding. On Wednesday, cooler air arrives, and we will see temperatures returning to seasonal averages across the area with plenty of sunshine. Thursday and Friday of next week the clouds will be on the increase, and our next decent chance for rain should come by NEXT Saturday. Have a great weekend!