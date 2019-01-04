Valley man shot and killed in early morning shooting on County Rd. 495, suspect charged with murder

VALLEY, AL (WTVM) - A Valley man has been shot and killed outside a home in the 1000 block of County Rd. 495.
Valley police were dispatched to the home in reference to a shooting where they found 29-year-old Justin Anthony Meadows in the year with a single gunshot wound.
The homeowner, 50-year-old Patrick Shannon Templeton, told police he was woken up when he heard a noise outside his home and went outside to investigate.
Templeton said he confronted Meadows after he had driven into his yard and got stuck in the mud and the two began to argue.
Meadows struck Templeton in the head and face several times before Templeton went inside to get a .22 caliber rifle and began shooting at Meadows.
Templeton’s wife told police that Meadows came to the home looking for their son. When she told him that he was not there, he attempted to leave and got stuck in the mud.
Police took to Templeton to the Valley Police Department where he gave a written admission of what happened.
Templeton has been charged with murder and sits in the Chambers County Detention Facility while he waits on a bond hearing.
