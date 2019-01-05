Alabama superfan living on ESPN billboard for 12 days

SAN JOSE, CA (WBRC) - When it comes to Alabama football, Crimson Tide fan Llyas Ross will pretty much do anything - even if it’s living on a billboard for 12 straight days.
Ross may be a die hard Alabama fan, but he never imagined his love for the Crimson Tide would send him 45 feet in the air.
“No, not at all, but for this chance and this opportunity, I would do it over and over and over again,” he said.
The Tuscaloosa native has been living on a billboard in San Jose for more than a week. It’s all for the chance to watch Alabama play in the National Championship game.
“I’m at a total loss of words," he said. "This is my first national championship game I’m attending so I’m very excited.”
So what does one do all day when you’ve been living up here for nine straight days in a 45-foot-high billboard? Well, it’s simple - you play tic-tac-toe.
“Oh, I’ve been winning a ton of them, but we’ve been having the hula hoop toss and if you ring the pole you get to have your flag flying,” Ross said.
It’s not all fun and games, though. Ross says he’s been working out too.
"In case Nick Saban needs me for one series, I've been riding the bike, doing my shake weight so I'm ready to go"
Ross and Clemson superfan Nancy Volland share a tiny space - rain or shine.
“It’s been very intense, I’m just ready for the game Monday night,” Ross said.
