Authorities searching for man who escaped Decatur facility

DECATUR, AL (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Corrections reports that a man escaped from North Alabama Community Based Facility in Decatur Friday night.
Authorities are searching for 41-year-old John Lee Matchum. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please notify your local law enforcement agency or call ADOC at 1-800-831-8825.
Matchum is 5 feet tall, 135 pounds with red/auburn hair and brown eyes. he was last seen wearing white state-issued clothes.
