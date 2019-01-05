Best Weekend Since Last Year!

After a cloudy start this morning, sun has taken over, and will stick around for the rest of the weekend! Highs will top out in the 60′s every day though Tuesday. We should see a bit more cloud cover heading into Monday & Tuesday, but it won’t be a big deal. A weak cool front will move through sometime Tuesday, helping to knock down those highs back into the 50′s for the rest of the week. We look to stay dry though Friday, but it won’t last with next weekend trending a bit more wet.