Columbus man accused of taking thousands from disabled mother’s account released from jail; case continues

By Olivia Gunn | January 4, 2019 at 11:41 PM EST - Updated January 4 at 11:58 PM

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Columbus man accused of taking thousands of dollars from his disabled mother’s s account has been released from the Muscogee County Jail as the case against him continues.

51-year-old Vincent Wiggins is charged with exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults or elder persons.

Columbus police say Wiggins took nearly $200,000 from his disabled mother’s account. According to police, the money should have been used to pay for Wiggins’ 91-year-old mother’s care at an assisted living facility, where her $30,000 bill has not been paid.

Public defender Matthew Landreau says Wiggins continued his hearing on Thursday to allow more time to hire a private attorney.

