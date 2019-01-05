Columbus man accused of taking thousands from disabled mother’s account released from jail; case continues

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Columbus man accused of taking thousands of dollars from his disabled mother’s s account has been released from the Muscogee County Jail as the case against him continues.
51-year-old Vincent Wiggins is charged with exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults or elder persons.
Columbus police say Wiggins took nearly $200,000 from his disabled mother’s account. According to police, the money should have been used to pay for Wiggins’ 91-year-old mother’s care at an assisted living facility, where her $30,000 bill has not been paid.
Public defender Matthew Landreau says Wiggins continued his hearing on Thursday to allow more time to hire a private attorney.
