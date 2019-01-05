40 foot wide mural dedicated at Mildred L.Terry library

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Many Columbus residents gathered at the Mildred L. Terry Library on Saturday to see the dedication of a new and beautiful mural by artist Najee Dorsey.
Dorsey’s artwork celebrates the 66 year history of the library and the Liberty District. Included in the mural are tributes to the three branch managers who have served the community – Ms. Terry, Helene Watson, and current manager, Silvia Bunn.
The Mildred L. Terry Public Library was originally designated as the segregated library for the city. Upon desegregation, the library was transformed into a public library that also functions as a historic and popular community center for Columbus.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.