Funeral service set for beloved Dinglewood cook, Lieutenant Stevens

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The funeral service has been set for a Columbus legend who passed away earlier this week.
The funeral service for Lieutenant Stevens, the beloved cook at Dinglewood Pharmacy for more than 50 years, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 12. Visitation will be at Charles E. Huff International Funeral Home Friday evening, January 11.
Staff at the funeral homes says the location of the service is still being finalized.
Stevens was famous for his scrambled dogs at Dinglewood and died Wednesday after suffering cardiac arrest during dialysis treatment.
He was 87 years old.
