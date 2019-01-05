GBI makes arrests in Thomaston murder investigation

THOMASTON, GA (WTVM) - On Friday, the GBI arrested two individuals in connection with the death of Roderick Crawford, 46, of Lamar County in Georgia.
Cameron Jones, 20, of Upson County, and Kiera Williams, 18, of Clayton County, both have been charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes, and kidnapping.
On Wednesday, January 2, the GBI was requested by the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office to assist with a missing person investigation. Crawford was reported missing by his wife on Friday, December 28, 2018.
During the investigation, Crawford’s vehicle was found abandoned in Clayton County. Later, a deceased male, believed to be Crawford, was located behind a residence in Thomaston.
The case remains under investigation.
