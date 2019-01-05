Navy to name destroyer for Vietnam POW who became senator

Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer announced Friday that he's naming a destroyer for Jeremiah Denton. A naval aviator from Mobile, Denton was shot down and imprisoned in Vietnam in 1965, famously blinking out "torture" in Morse code with his eyes during a television interview. Denton won the Navy Cross, retiring in 1977 as a rear admiral. The Republican served one term in the Senate beginning in 1980, dying in 2014.