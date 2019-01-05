Sewage spills into Chattahoochee after treatment pump fails

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - GA Officials say sewage has been flowing into one of the Chattahoochee River’s main tributaries after a pump failed at water treatment plant in an Atlanta suburb.
Cobb County spokesman Ross Cavitt says the drinking water is safe despite the untreated waste water that has been flowing into the river. It's still unclear how much waste water entered the river or when it will be stopped.
A state watershed compliance manager says water leaked into part of the pump that has electrical components and caused it to fail. The pump backup systems also failed ultimately causing the spill.
