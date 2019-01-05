Teacher who fed puppy to turtle found not guilty of animal cruelty

PRESTON, ID (KSTU/CNN) – A teacher who fed a puppy to a snapping turtle in front of students was found not guilty of animal cruelty on Friday.
Robert Crosland’s attorney admitted in his opening statement that there was no question about whether his client fed a sick, dying puppy to a snapping turtle in front of four students last year.
The question was: Had Crosland committed a crime?
The jury decided he hadn’t, acquitting Crosland of a misdemeanor animal cruelty charge.
Prosecutors called four students to the stand during the trial. Each student testified they were present when Crosland first tried to feed the puppy to his pet snake.
When the snake didn’t respond, the students said Crosland put the puppy in the snapping turtle’s tank. The turtle then dragged the puppy to the bottom and ate it.
"He was in a situation where he was just trying to do what was in the best interest of his animals, trying not to waste a life, and teach students the circle of life – that's how things work," said Shane Reichart, Crosland’s attorney.
Crosland’s son Mario also testified at the trial. He became emotional on the witness stand, saying his dad fed the puppy to the turtle because it was sick.
“If you can lose a life to help another, then why not?” Mario asked.
Crosland said he was grateful for the support he received over the last year.
“I’d like to thank this community for staying behind me,” he said. “It’s really what got me through all of this, is just their comments, and talking to me and expressing their love for me.”
Crosland is expected to continue teaching at Preston Junior High School.
