Alabama steps up monitoring of deer population being threatened by chronic disease

ALABAMA (WTVM) - After Chronic Wasting Disease struck deer in nearby states, Alabama is expanding its efforts to monitor the state’s deer herd.
Chronic Wasting Disease is a contagious and deadly neurological disorder that affects members of the deer family. The disease affects the animal’s ability to detect it’s surrounding which leads to an increase in the deers being hit by automobiles.
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is increasing deer sampling surveillance efforts in northwest Alabama.
This comes after deer in nearby Mississippi and Tennessee counties tested positive for the disease. So far in Alabama, thousands of deer have been tested with no positive results for the disease.
