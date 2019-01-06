Cyberbullying will become a crime in Michigan this March

(Gray News) - Cyberbullying could become a thing of the past in Michigan.
House Bill 5017 makes the act a crime and violators could face jail time, according to WDIV.
Any threat of violence against another person online could result in a misdemeanor. Repeated threats that end in violence or death could result in a 10-year-prison sentence.
Before leaving office last month, former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder signed the bill into law and it goes into effect in March.
