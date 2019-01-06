Former Defense Secretary Harold Brown dies at age 91

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTVM) - On Saturday, the Rand Corporation announced the passing of former Defense Secretary Harold Brown.
Brown served for the United States government for many years in a variety of positions. Not only was he a nuclear physicist and weapons designer but he also served as the Air Force Secretary under President Lyndon B. Johnson.
While serving as Defense Secretary under President Jimmy Carter, Brown played a crucial role in the effort to end the Iranian hostage crisis.
Brown was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Jimmy Carter, the nation's highest civilian honor, and the Enrico Fermi Award for achievement in science and technology by President Bill Clinton.
Brown was 91 years old.
