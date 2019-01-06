Health experts advise to not neglect overall health amid weight loss goals

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Workers with United Healthcare said that while you’re working to shed extra pounds in 2019, don’t forget to keep up with your overall health.
Experts said while people are trying to lose weight, often they neglect their preventive care or doctor visits.
If you’ve set a huge health goal for the new year, experts said it’s best to take small steps toward that goal each day.
United Healthcare representatives said they’ve noticed a trend of people using technology to keep up with their well being.
“A lot of people are using activity trackers where they can keep up with their steps. Also smart phone apps,” said Laura Snyder, United Healthcare regional director of health strategies. “So different tools to help you make healthier nutrition choices.”
Representatives said if you’re serious about your health, check with your employer as some employers or health insurance companies offer programs where you get incentives for making healthier choices.
