LaGrange Police Department to hold Citizens Police Academy

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM)- The LaGrange Police Department is now accepting applications for residents to participate in its Citizens Police Academy.
The classes take place every Tuesday from 6:00 PM to 8:30 PM at the LaGrange Police Department Training Center. The academy runs for ten weeks ending with Graduation on Tuesday, April 23rd.
The public is encouraged to participate in the learning opportunity.
Application forms can be obtained at the LaGrange Police Department front desk, LPD Facebook page, or the City of LaGrange website.
All applications to participate must be completed by Monday, February 11th.
