Local breweries face impact due to government shutdown

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -The conflict brewing in Washington is now spilling into local breweries around the nation. The Federal Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau is closed which means beers cannot be sold across state lines.
The biggest impact for not only Service Brewing Company, but all breweries, is they can’t get approval of new craft beers until the government is back up and running.
This means that if a brewery has a spring beer they want to release, it may not be approved in time for that spring release.
To get approval for a new craft beer, a company must apply for licensing, recipe approval, and labeling.
Service Brewing Company says any of their craft beer that already has approval can be sold and shipped, they just can’t get approval of a new beer until the government is back up and running.
CEO Kevin Ryan says the usual wait for approval is about 28 days but with the government being shut down for 15 days, which could add at least 45 days to the review process.
He says with 7100 breweries in the country, it will take some time for the beers that have been submitted to be approved.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.