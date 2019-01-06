Local church gives food and blankets to less fortunate ahead of cold weather

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - Members of a local church in Phenix City, Alabama are hoping to make a difference and do as much as they can for people in need this time of year. The Word of Faith Church says they want to start off the new year by addressing the important issues.
Saturday, representatives with the Word of Faith Church in Phenix City went out to different areas near the Chattahoochee River walk in Columbus and gave away necessities to the less fortunate.
“We want to be able to help them stay warm. We also gave them some food and can food to get them some nourishment throughout the winter,” says Adam Sizemore, youth pastor for Word of Faith Christian Church.
Robert Knight and Jimmy Grantham are just a few who received a surprise of new clothes and food. They say the best part is the acknowledgement. All of them also received handshakes and hugs as a representation of love.
“I really don’t know what to say except this coat feels real nice. It feels really good. I just want to say thank you Jesus,” says Grantham.
“I got some nice things. Some luxuries like food, a jacket and fellowship. That’s the most important thing. You have to fellowship with people and get to know them. Not to judge them,” says knight.
They say the items and support from complete strangers, without judgement, came just at the right time.
“A lot of people need a hand up and not a hand out,” explained Gantham. “Giving the word to them is a hand up and I appreciate it.”
“You always want to have a sharing heart and that’s what they’re doing,” says Knight.
Adam Sizemore says this is the first time they’ve ever reached out to the community to help them in this way and wants to do more in the near future.
“There are people out here who care. If every church doesn’t do it, we’re going to do it. We want them to know that we still love them and we care,” says Sizemore.
They say they’re also planning to make another trip to that same area to provide hygiene products and more. They say if you would like to make a donation to help, you can donate at the Word of Faith Christian Church on All American Drive in Phenix City.
