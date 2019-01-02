Man says he chipped his tooth on nail hidden inside Chipotle burrito

(WAFB) - A Massachusetts man said he chipped his tooth on a nail that was inside a Chipotle burrito, according to a Business Insider article.
“Just went to chipotle and chipped my tooth with a nail when I bit into my burrito,” Nicolas Ramos posted on Facebook last Thursday.
Ramos had purchased the burrito at a Chipotle location in Saugus, Massachusetts, and later posted images of the nail and burrito, as well as his chipped lower tooth.
He told Wicked Local that he told the cashier about the issue and was given a refund and a new burrito.
“Now there’s a hairline crack up my front tooth and a chip out of my bottom tooth,” Ramos told Wicked Local. “It hurts whenever I eat or try to bite something.”
The Business Insider reached out to a Chipotle spokesperson, who said officials spoke with Ramos about the claim, and intend to do a full investigation.
“Nothing is more important to us than the health and safety of our guests and we take all claims very seriously,” Chipotle representative Laurie Schalow said in a statement.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.