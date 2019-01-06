Opelika schools receive good marks from state

OPELIKA, AL (WSFA) - The state has released letter grades for every school in Alabama, and in Opelika, the grades are good.
“In Opelika we are still very fortunate in that our community supports our schools with its tax base and also the city council is very supportive of our schools,” said Opelika City Schools Superintendent Mark Neighbors. “With that there is high expectation to perform the best that we can, reasonable but high.”
Opelika City Schools received pretty high marks with all B’s and two A’s and Neighbors says that they are excited about the results.
“We obviously feel good about the report card and all of the efforts of our teachers and our leadership teams and also our instructional coaches. A lot of the work that they put in to make sure that we are teaching the standards to the level that we should be,” he said.
Neighbors accredits some of their success to their staff.
“When the cuts were made several years ago with the reading instructional coaches, we kept all of ours and picked it up locally, the entire amount. We feel very strongly that it’s critical to our success," he said. "The teachers work very hard, the students work hard, but our job is to unravel the standards and help support professional development in the classroom. We added, two years ago, a math coach that was one of our former teachers that worked for the state, I think that helped.”
Neighbors say that they plan to build on last year’s report card as we start off 2019.
