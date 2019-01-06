South College Street in Auburn to be partially closed until June

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Starting on Monday, Jan. 7th, Auburn University will begin construction work on South College Street between Woodfield Drive and Kimberly Drive.
During construction, the inside lanes (northbound and southbound) will be temporarily closed. Motorists are advised to exercise caution in the area.
New landscaped medians and electrical lighting will be constructed as part of improvements associated with the Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center.
Work is expected to last through June 2019.
