South Georgia D.A. says he will prosecute overdose death cases

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Two South Georgia men remain behind bars in Sumter County, charged with murder in the overdose death of a woman.
The District Attorney wants this case to serve as a warning — supplying illegal drugs to others has real legal consequences.
Americus Police are charging a second person with murder in connection to an apparent drug overdose death.
Police said 33-year-old Brian Eric Clark of Cordele is charged with felony murder.
It’s in connection to the death of Tiffany Marie Matice, 27, in December 2018.
Police said Michael Eugene Newell, 31, is already charged with felony murder in connection to Matice’s death.
Investigators believe Clark and Newell supplied Matice with the drug they think she overdosed on.
Southwest Judicial Circuit District Attorney Lewis Lamb said his office will prosecute.
“Obviously the grand jury would have to agree with us and return an indictment before it goes forward to trial,” said Lamb. “But I will certainly present those cases to a grand jury.”
Overdoses from illegal narcotics are becoming an increasing cause of death across the nation.
Lamb said he hopes to send a warning message to others, that supplying illegal drugs is a crime. And if someone dies, under law that is murder.
“It is at a point where we can’t just simply ignore it,” said Lamb. “That’s what I’m trying to do is, I guess to some extent, I’m trying to raise the stakes for people who are distributing these drugs.”
Lamb said of course police will have to be able to prove to a jury that the drugs supplied killed a person, to prosecute. But he urges South Georgians to think about the possible consequences before supplying others illegal drugs.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.