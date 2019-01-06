Sunny Stretch Continues Monday...

Another day of gorgeous weather is expected for Monday with high pressure in firm control. Highs once again look to be around 70 Monday and Tuesday, which is well above normal...But who’s complaining? Cold front will move through on Tuesday, and will bring a slight chance of showers, but will be moisture starved for the most part. Second half of the week will be colder, with highs generally in the 50′s, and a freeze possible Wednesday & Thursday morning. Clouds will increase on Friday, with showers moving in for Saturday, with low pressure passing to the south. Just looks like a cold rain with light accumulations. Things look to quickly dry out Sunday into Monday, but still uncertainty that far out...