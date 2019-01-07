Boy, 13, who stayed up watching Netflix saves family from fire

NEW CASTLE, DE (WPVI/CNN) - A teenager who defied his mom by staying up late to binge-watch Netflix won’t be grounded after he saved his family from the fire that destroyed their home.
Mother Angela Marie Borden says her 13-year-old son Damir Carter was still awake when a fire broke out early Wednesday morning at their home in New Castle, DE.
Though Borden had sent her son to bed Tuesday night, he was watching Netflix at 1:30 a.m. when he smelled smoke.
“And then I saw smoke in my hallway, and then I saw the fire. When I saw that, I started yelling for my mom because she was asleep at the time,” Damir said. “If Netflix wasn’t there, I probably would have went to sleep.”
Authorities have credited Damir with saving his family’s lives.
“If he was not awake, I don’t know the outcome because as soon as I found out, it was about four minutes, and my kitchen was in flames,” Borden said.
Borden says her son won’t get grounded this time for staying up late.
Authorities believe the fire broke out after a power strip overheated.
